Ethiopia: Two Consultants Conflux for River Revitalisation

Blue Matrix Consultancy in association with Image Consultancy plc, will supervise the 400 million Br river refurbishing project extending from Urma Garage to Afinchober for 10.2 million Br.

The companies were awarded by the Addis Abeba Rivers, Riversides Development & Climate Change Adaptation Project Office last week after competing with three local companies including Ethiopian Construction Design and Supervision Works Corporation (ECDSWCo), Acute Engineering Plc and Brave Consultancy Plc.

The financial opening of the Citywide Recreation Centre landscaping works for Urma Garage Afinchober bid was held at the premises of the Project Office on November 09, 2017.

The award was given to Blue Matrix and Image conceltacy Plc with the lowest price of 10.2 million Br. Their forerunner, ECDSWCo, submitted an offer of 12.9 million Br to oversee the project from inception until its completion.

"The winners will continue to consult the project for three years until it is completed," said Debela Biru, deputy head of the Project Office - established two years ago with a mission of refurbishing rivers and riversides of the capital.

The two companies will oversee the transformation of the river area extending over four kilometres into ponds and walkways as well as parks. They will also involve in the construction of six bridges along the river, according to Debela.

Blue Matrix was established in 2013 with a 250,000 Br capital by Jemal Mohammed, as Jemal Mohammed Water Supply, Sanitation & Environmental Engineering, but was restructured in March 2017, as Blue Matrix Consultancy. It currently employs 25 people.

The Company has worked on Gimbi town's landslide assessment, Erer water supply project in Harer town and drainage master plan in three other towns. It's last year's turnover reached eight million Birr.

Image Consultancy so far has worked on landscaping a botanic garden in Jimma, landscaping works for Ferensay Park Development, and design works of various residential apartments.

The project will be executed according to a study conducted by Addis Abeba University with a cost of 32 million Br, which covered five impacts such as socioeconomic, landscape, pollution, sanitation and legal aspects of the river.

Assorted indigenous trees will be planted along sides of the river. Additionally, plots for urban agricultural activities will also be established. This project will transform close to 50ha of land and utilise it for income-generating activities.

The Project office is also seeking an environmental impact assessor for the revitalisation project. Six companies have already passed the technical evaluation and were given seven working days to submit their complaint letter if they are dissatisfied with the results.

"The financial stage of evaluation of the tender will be finalised, and the winner will be announced next week," said Weredekal Gebrekirstos, senior public relations officer of the Agency.

The Project is a part of the City's plan to be one of the 15 cleanest cities in Africa by 2020. It comes at a moment when the city is struggling to reduce pollution from households and industries and challenged by recurrent floods.