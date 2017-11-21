20 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Fredokiss Dedicates His Best Music Artist Award of the Year to Ghetto Youths

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rahim Kamwana

Lilongwe — The award winning artist, Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, has dedicated his artist-of-the-year award to all the ghetto youth in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency at the UMP awards in Lilongwe on Saturday night, Fredokiss said all the youth in the country deserve the award because without them there is no Fredokiss.

"I urge them to continue supporting me as I will be always their mouthpiece. I should thank the Almighty God for giving me this wonderful chance for winning this artist-of -the-year [award] and I feel blessed.

"I thank all my fans for voting for me and I want to dedicate this award to them because without them the ghetto cannot be the ghetto. If this award was food, I could have shared it among all the youth, achina freedo, because we are many. I do take all the ghetto youths as myself," Fredokiss said.

Fredokiss came out with three awards on the day, winning the Best Live Act, Best Rap/ Hip Hop and the artist of the year award.

In his final remarks, Fredokiss urged all the youth to aim high and look forward to their future.

"As youth we have to look forward to our careers and without forgetting God, because with him everything is possible. Let us rock the ghetto to say simple, my journey in 2017 has not been simple, it has been guided by God because of so many ups and downs. All in all I do thank God," Fredokiss added.

In other categories on the night, Song-of-the-Year award was Apse Mtima by Malceba, Album of the year was 'Jesus is my boss' by Gwamba, BFB received producer of the year award, and music video of the year was Gwetsa by Nathan Tunez and Hazel Mak.

Music director of the year award was awarded to Sukez, best new artist was Waxy K, best RnB artist was Kell Kay, best female artist was awarded to Sangie, best group/duo was awarded to Bossaro Music Group, best music band went to Mizu Band while best dance hall/reggae artist was Malinga Mafia and Gwamba grabbed the best gospel artist.

Malawi

Malawi Catholic Church, Evangelicals to Host Global Conference to Discuss Homosexuality, Abortion

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) and the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) in partnership with the African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.