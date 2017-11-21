Cameroon: 2017 World Women's Handball Championship - Lionesses in Poland

The team is expected to leave for Germany, on November 29, 2017 where they will face the host country in the opening game on December 1, 2017.

The national women's handball team are in Poland where they are training ahead of the 17th edition of the women's World Handball Championship which takes place from December 1-17, 2017 in Germany.

The team made up of 14 players left the country on Sunday November 19, 2017 for Varsovie, Poland, where they will round off with their preparations. They will be joined in Poland by four other Cameroonian players who are plying their trade abroad.

Prior to their departure last week, the Lionesses had intensive training at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. The coach of the national women's handball team, Jean Marie Zambo, told Cameroon Tribune reporters that the team is upbeat and without any major hitches.

Training during the last week focused on the speed of the players and the overhauling of the attack and the defence compartments.

While in Poland, the Lionesses will play four friendly matches; one against the German national team and three others against local clubs. At the end of the training camp, 16 players will be selected for the German campaign.

The team is expected to train in Poland for two weeks and will leave for Leipzig, Germany, on November 29, 2017 where they will face hosts, Germany, in the opening game on December 1, 2017. Coach Jean Marie Zambo said the objective of the team is to qualify for the second round of the competition and even go beyond.

To achieve this, Coach Jean Marie Zambo will be counting on key players like Jacqueline Mossy Solley (Dynamique de Bokito, Cameroun), Yvette Yuoth (TKC de Yaoundé, Cameroun), Jasmine Yotchoum (Fap de Yaoundé, Cameroun), Lisa Atangana Belibi (Anglet Biamitz, France) and Melissa Awu Agbor Mbah (Fap de Yaoundé, Cameroun), among others.

Cameroon is participating in the World Cup for the second time. Their first participation was in 2005 in St. Petersburg, Russia where Cameroon was eliminated at the group stage.