Ethiopia: Harnessing Renewable Energy Sources Vehicle to Sustainable Dev't

The efforts to develop renewable energy sources should further be intensified to realize the intended outcomes of the climate resilient green economy that is witnessing commendable achievements, scholar says.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald Scientist Professor Shibru Tedla said to attain the aspirations of climate resilient green economy exploring and exploiting various renewable energy sources is the viable path towards sustainable development.

According to Professor Shibru, though the venture needs mobilizing finance, technology, human resources and eventually with the growing economic capacity of the country, is likely to be achieved.

The professor said the efforts to harness its hydro, wind, geothermal and solar energy sources is well underway and should further be strengthened.

Currently, as hydro power is the main renewable energy source in the country, sustainable conservation work has to be carried out through water shade management to protect the dam from silt resulted from devastating clearance of the wild vegetation cover and forests.

Reflecting on the rural population dependency on biomass energy a challenge for conservation work, Prof. Shibru said currently due to the non availability of sufficient biomass for energy farmers plant eucalyptus trees for household energy which could be harvested within seven years and this indicate that conservation work is not threatened.

With regards to the affordability of renewable energy for the rural population the Professor said the national rural electrification program must not rely stretching electric cable to each village which is very expensive rather through generating electric power from wind in the nearby areas is cost effective.

On the other hand, the urban dwellers prefer electric energy from biomass as it is cheaper and affordable.

He noted that the development of bio energy from jatropha and other plants is essential with much care not to displace the crop by the cultivation of these plants. Therefore, he said the cultivation should be in barren and degraded lands.

Commenting on the one time effort to develop bio gas from human waste that still in vain, Prof. Shibru said it is because of lack of effective management.