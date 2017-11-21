South Africa: Analysis - Facing the Myth of Hostile Media

analysis

It is common knowledge to those who follow politics in democracies that the media can sometimes claim for itself the role of both player and referee. There is, obviously, no such thing as an "objective media". But political players have a point when they ask for media organisations to be "fair". There has been some criticism over the coverage of the current political race that much of the English-language media in urban areas has been biased towards Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, and against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Some of this criticism may indeed be valid. But it may also be true that Dlamini Zuma could change some of this perceived bias herself: the reason much of the media appears hostile towards her is for the same reasons that much of the voting public appears hostile towards her. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Sunday the Sunday Independent published an exclusive interview with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, conducted after her 15-minute speech in Mpumalanga. During that interview she complained that "some of the challenges I have encountered in this campaign is the media onslaught. They (media) are taking sides and so they are campaigning against me. But these are challenges that half of the nation...