Ethiopia: Ministry Calls for Child Conventions Full Implementation

All stakeholders have to fulfill their respective roles in implementing conventions on the Rights of the Child, urged Women and Children's Affairs Minister Demitu Hambissa .

While marking the World Children's Day yesterday at the United Nations Economic Commission, the Minister said the Ethiopian government did not only enshrined the rights of the child under special article, but also develop child policy, strategy and directives.

"And it has been striving for the implementation in collaboration with various stakeholders and partner organizations."

The efforts so far, nonetheless, can be sustained only when every pertinent party work in synergy and make the issue public agenda that transcends beyond campaign, she added.

The assignments undertaken so far have established favorable environment to children so that they could grow up while their rights and safety are being protected. Besides, due attention is given to protect the rights of vulnerable children, Demitu indicated.

"Cooperating with different stakeholders and partners, for instance, the government has identified those children living on streets, offered psychological and skills development training, and united them with their families and the community."

On the occasion, UNICEF Representative to Ethiopia Gillian Mellsop commended the Government for its strong commitment to child rights, including child participation.

"In particular, the Government has taken decisive measures to increase child participation in communities across the country. For instance, children in Ethiopia actively participate through child parliaments and child rights clubs,"

"Looking back at 65 years of UNICEF in Ethiopia and the tremendous development gains the country has achieved, in particular during the period of the Millennium Development Goals, highlights the strong commitment and leadership by the Government of Ethiopia," she added.

The day was marked locally and globally themed: 'A Day of Action for Children by Children." and "Kids Takeover.' respectively .