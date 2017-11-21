Angola: Tertiary Roads Maintenance to Be Decentralised

Luanda — The Ministry of Construction is considering to decentralise the services of conservation, construction and maintenance of the secondary and tertiary roads, seeking a timely intervention in response to local reality and needs.

This was announced Monday in Luanda by the minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida.

The minister was addressing the opening the 1st Hearing Forum, a meeting with the associations, businesspeople and technicians, stressing the purpose is to award the services to the provinces and municipalities.

Manuel Tavares de Almeida said his department will also standarddise the roads construction and signalling criteria so they cease to be part of the reasons behind accidents.

He said the world economic and financial situation demands adjustments to the public programmes and investment policies.

According to the minister, his department is seeking to regain its duty of regulating the engineering and construction activity in the country, having the Government designed a plan containing relevant actions for the sector.

On the other hand, Manuel Tavares de Almeida said holding the Hearing Forum twice a year will enable the sector to come up with public policies aligned to match the public and private interests.

The meeting was meant to bring together agents and players from the sector like associations, firms, institutions and professionals to lay the bridges for a participative and inclusive dialogue in the implementation of the guidelines from above.