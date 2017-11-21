Metal & Engineering Corporation's (MetEC) automotive assembly line in the town of Bishoftu, Oromia Regional State, has produced the above-pictured double-decker buses for the Addis Abeba City Administration.
They are just a couple of the total 850 vehicles ordered by the Administration. Amongst these, 50 would be double-decker buses, while there are additional 100 school buses, meant for public schools in the capital, of which 30 have already been assembled. The Administration will pay 3.4 billion Br to MetEC, which employs 3600 people on a permanent basis at the Bishoftu assembly line, for the entire order.