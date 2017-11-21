Angola and Belarus Analyse Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Belarus Monday in Luanda analysed the industrial cooperation between the two countries.

This was during a meeting between the secretary of State Tete António and the Belarusian minister of Industry, Vitaly Vovk.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, the Belarus official spoke of his country's interest to establish partnership in the industry and agro-livestock sectors and thus contribute to Angola's development.

He also expressed his country's willingness to supply agricultural equipment to Angola.

Vitally Vovk is since Monday in Luanda for a three-day working visit at the invitation of the Angolan minister of Industry, Bernarda Martins.