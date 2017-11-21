21 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UAE, Somalia Discuss Increasing Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday discussed with visiting Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo ways to boost bilateral ties and cooperation in fighting terrorism.

Sheikh Mohammed, also deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) armed forces, and Farmajo affirmed the relations of "brotherhood" between the two countries, the UAE state news agency WAM reported.

They reviewed issues of common concern, especially development issues, humanitarian and charitable programs and reconstruction projects carried out by the UAE to support the Somali people, it said.

They also discussed ways of boosting cooperation in combating terrorism, violence and armed groups, as well as taking joint action to maintain security and stability in Somalia.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE will continue supporting Somalia and its people in building their national institutions and maintaining its security and stability.

For his part, the Somalian president briefed the host on his government's efforts to implement development programs and fight terrorism.

He expressed his thanks for the UAE's continued support to Somalia and its people, which contributed to the normalization of life in many Somalian regions, "both in terms of stability and development."

