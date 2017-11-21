Angola: Deputy Attorney-General Confirms Detention of Treasury Director

Soyo — The Deputy Attorney-General, Pascoal António Joaquim, last Monday in Soyo City, northern Zaire Province, confirmed that the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) detained last Friday the national director for the Treasury, Edson Augusto dos Santos Vaz, on accusation of embezzlement.

The Deputy Attorney-General, who is paying work visit to Zaire Province, said to the press that this is one more criminal case, like any other, which the public prosecution department must deal with, in accordance with the law.

"In our daily lives we really need to promote good practices and stick to legality, otherwise we'll be made accountable (...)", he emphasised.