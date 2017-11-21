South Africa: Water and Sanitation On World Toilet Day Activities

press release

As a build up to World Toilet Day, The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in conjunction with Stellenbosch Local Municipality and community volunteers embarked on door-to-door visits in Enkanini and Groenendal informal settlements to educate the communities about health and hygiene.

In 2013, United Nations (UN) announced that 19 November each year should be dedicated to stimulate dialogue and draw attention to the global sanitation challenges. UN also said by doing this, this will encourage action from governments around the globe to recommit them to curb the plight of those without proper sanitation.

Given the prevailing drought in the Western Cape the message of water conservation was emphasized during the door to door visits.

The Department of Water and Sanitation would like to thank Stellenbosch Local Municipality and the community volunteers for their support in this initiative.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation