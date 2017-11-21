21 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Zambia Co-Ordinate Stance On Zimbabwe

Photo: Daily News
SADC flags

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Lungu, last Monday in Luanda co-ordinated positions on the situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe, a southern Africa country whose president was placed under house arrest by top army officials since 13 November.

The meeting between the two statesmen is a preview of the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Organ on Defence and Security Policies, summoned for this Tuesday, in Luanda, with an urgency character.

On the dawn of 13 November Zimbabwe army troops stormed the house of President Robert Mugabe and some public institutions, as well as detained some state personalities, including the Head of State, and besieged the country's capital, Harare.

The military are demanding that President Robert Mugabe step down by presenting his resignation, which Mr Mugabe has refused to do.

Angola, Zambia and Tanzania make up the Troika of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) presiding over the regional organisation's Defence and Security Organ.

The Zambian Head of State was the first dignitary to land in Luanda to attend the extraordinary summit. He arrived in the country's capital last Monday afternoon.

The South African President, Jacob Zuma, is also expected in Luanda for the meeting, in his capacity as SADC chair, while Tanzania is to be represented by its Foreign minister.

Angola is the current chair of the SADC Organ on Defence and Security Policies.

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), of which Zimbabwe is a member, comprises 15 states.

