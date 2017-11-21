Mauritius: Education Minister Prones Leadership and Diversity Acceptance Among Young People

press release

Leadership, communication, knowledge and acceptance of diversity are crucial values that have to be inculcated in the youth who are to become the responsible citizens of tomorrow.

This statement was made yesterday by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, during a Cash Prize and E-tickets presentation ceremony held at the MITD in Phoenix.

In her address, Minister Dookun-Luchoomun, recalled that one of Mauritius's greatest assets is the intellect and knowledge of its hard working student population. An elite youth, she emphasised, will represent the driving force of the country's advancement in the coming years and no stone will be left unturned by the Government to promote young people's potential.

Speaking of the League Model United Nations (MUN) Conference, the Minister underlined that it serves as a platform to boost the intellectual, social, personal and cultural development of students. It also helps in the development of necessary skills that contribute to the growth of youngsters into global citizens of tomorrow, she added.

She congratulated the students and underscored that their success is the fruit of their own efforts, perseverance, hard work as well as the support of their parents and teachers.

Cash prizes were remitted to the three National Winners of the Southern African Development Community essay competition 2017, while e-tickets were handed over to a delegation of six students who will be attending the League MUN Conference in India.

The winners of the SADC essay competition are from Bambous State Secondary School; Mahatma Gandhi Institute; and Royal College Port-Louis. The delegation representing Mauritius at the League MUN conference are from St Esprit College; Sodnac State Secondary School; Queen Elizabeth College and Royal College of Curepipe.