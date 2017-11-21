Ethiopia: Telecom Introduces Electronic Payment System

Ethio telecom, the nation's sole telecom provider, has introduced electronic payment services for prepaid mobile recharging. The new system has been made available for customers across the telecom's 214 service centres, while the existing manual payment system will remain functional.

The electronic payment system is expected to alleviate the shortage of scratch card vouchers and reduce forex costs for their procurement, according to Abdurahim Ahmed, corporate communications manager of the telecom provider.

The new system will allow customers to recharge any amount ranging from five Birr to 1,000 Br. This service will be accessible in around 3,000 of the telecom's service distributors in a couple of months' time.

The state-owned Ethio telecom, which operates in one of Africa's few non-liberalised telecom markets, is the largest mobile telecom provider in Africa, recently having overtaken Nigeria's MTN with 57.3 million subscriptions by 2017's second quarter, according to ITWeb, a business technology media company.