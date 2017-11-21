21 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

Southern Africa: President Jacob Zuma Arrives in Angola for SADC Troika Summit

President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has arrived in Angola to attend the Summit of the SADC Organ Troika plus Chairperson of SADC which will take place in Luanda, Angola today, 21 November 2017.

The Summit of the SADC Organ Troika Plus Chairperson of SADC is hosted by President Joao Lourenco of Angola, who is the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

The Summit is expected to discuss the unfolding developments in Zimbabwe.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

