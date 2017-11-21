South Africa: Three Prisoners Escape From Polokwane Holding Cells, Manhunt Launched

Three awaiting trial prisoners - including a man on trial for allegedly helping businessman Rameez Patel murder his mother - have escaped from police holding cells in Polokwane, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

"The three prisoners escaped by cutting the roof in the exercise compartment," said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said the prisoners had made their escape between 05:00 and 06:00 on Monday morning.

The Polokwane police had since launched a manhunt for the three escapees, he said.

The escaped prisoners were identified as follows:

- Charls Chialana, 30, who was arrested for house robbery and is also on trial for allegedly helping Patel murder his mother;

- Steven Rasenakana, 19, who was arrested for house robbery;

- Peter Moyo, 26, who was arrested under the Immigration Act.

"The dedicated provincial task team is up and running, following them, but at this stage there is no arrest," said Ngoepe.

Police investigations into the circumstances of their escape were still continuing, he said.

He urged anyone with information to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 084 322 1341 or their nearest police station.

