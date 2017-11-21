South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Killing Six People in KZN Shopping Complex Shooting

Two suspects have been arrested for the murders of six people at Vulindlela shopping complex in KwaDlangezwa near Empangeni, police said on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged 32 and 39, were arrested by the King Cetshwayo cluster task team on Tuesday morning for allegedly shooting dead six people when they, along with other suspects, stormed the shopping complex on Friday evening, said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Five people died at the scene while the sixth person died in hospital on Monday, Zwane said.

He said the suspects were arrested in Ngwelezane and Mkhobosa, and are expected to appear in the Empangeni Magistrate's Court this week.

Zwane said that a group had approached the supermarket and opened fire at security guards and others who were in the vicinity.

"They stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene. When police arrived, they found a vehicle suspected to have been used by the criminals idling at the scene," he said.

Among the victims who died were two security guards who were on duty, and a bystander who had been sitting in his vehicle, he said.

Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened at Mtunzini police station for further investigation, he added.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended the speedy arrest of the suspects "involved in the gruesome murders".

"We will ensure that this case is thoroughly investigated to the best of our ability to ensure that the suspects are prosecuted for their dreadful acts," he said.

