Namibia: Airnam Flight Steward Faces Heroin Charge

AN AIR Namibia cabin crew member and a co-accused facing a charge of dealing in heroin are due to go on trial in the Windhoek Regional Court in September next year.

The trial of Percival Mensah (36) and Chandre Clint Hill (34) is scheduled to start on 10 September 2018, the two men were informed when they made a first appearance in the Windhoek Regional Court on Friday. Their case had been transferred from the magistrate's court at Hosea Kutako International Airport a week earlier.

Mensah, who is a cabin crew member with the national airline, and Hill have been charged with a count of dealing in potentially dangerous dependence-producing drugs.

The state is alleging that they tried to smuggle 10 kilogrammes of heroin, valued at about N$4,6 million, out of Namibia through Hosea Kutako International Airport on 16 December last year.

The heroin was allegedly found in a piece of luggage which was part of the baggage of an Air Namibia flight crew that was set to depart on a flight to Frankfurt.

Mensah reportedly vanished from the airport after police officers started to make enquiries about the ownership of a piece of luggage in which suspected drugs had been detected, and did not depart on the flight to Germany as scheduled.

The bag in which the suspected heroin was found is alleged to have belonged to Mensah.

Following his arrest, Mensah made a first court appearance on 20 December last year, when he was granted bail of N$10 000.

Defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo informed the court during that first appearance that Mensah was denying guilt on the charge against him.

Hill, a Swakopmund resident, was also granted bail of N$10 000 when he appeared in court for the first time on 27 December. The two men's bail has been extended to 10 September next year.