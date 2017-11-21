Namibia: Gang On Kidnapping, Robbery Spree in Erongo

A CRIMINAL gang is said to be wreaking havoc in the Erongo region as they attack and rob people indiscriminately.

Firstly, a 61-year-old woman was kidnapped at Usakos on Saturday. On Sunday, a Karibib taxi driver was also kidnapped and robbed, allegedly by the same gang.

On that Saturday around 20h00, three suspects entered Anke Stahn's (61) home at Usakos while she was feeding her dog outside.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu told The Namibian yesterday that the suspects grabbed the victim from behind and tied her up with ropes before demanding her bank card and PIN number, keys to her VW vehicle, and her mobile phone. They also stole her ring.

They then drove with Stahn to the ATM, where they withdrew N$2 000, before proceeding to the 'Welcome to Usakos' sign where they untied her and instructed her to drive home.

Stahn was not injured, but the items stolen from her were collectively worth N$10 000.

On Sunday evening, a taxi driver reported at the Karibib police station that he had been robbed of his car by two passengers at gunpoint, some 20km before Omaruru.

He told the police that he was on his way to Omaruru with three hitch-hikers, being two men and one woman.

About 20 km before Omaruru, one of the suspects allegedly took out a .22 revolver and forced the man to stop before forcing him into the boot. They drove back to Karibib with the woman passenger to refuel the car.

The Namibian learnt from members of the Karibib district watch, who assisted the police in the case, that while they were busy fuelling at a service station, the victim managed to escape from the boot.

"One of the suspects pulled the wrong lever and opened the boot instead of the bonnet, and the vehicle owner took the opportunity to escape," a source said. The suspects drove away with the female hitch-hiker who was now their hostage, in the direction of Otjimbingwe, but a few kilometres out of Karibib on the Naukluft road, the vehicle got stuck in the thick sand, where it was found abandoned. It was taken to the Karibib police station.

Iikuyu said police followed the suspects' footprints to the Karibib/Usakos main road, where they found the woman. The suspects had allegedly forced her to e-Wallet N$4 500 to one of their phones before leaving her. They were able to withdraw N$2 000 of that amount.

According to the district watch, the suspects were found spending the loot at a shebeen in the Hakhaseb location of Usakos. They were also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and N$580 cash, as well as the phone with N$2 170, which was part of the money the woman had been forced to transfer through e-Wallet. The two suspects were arrested, and it was found that they were part of the three-man gang which had allegedly robbed Stahn the night before.

They are expected to appear in the Karibib Magistrate's Court today on charges of kidnapping and robbery.