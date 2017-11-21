Ghana: Imbibe Discipline and Hard Work - President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged players in the education sector, school authorities and their teaching staff to inculcate virtues of hard work and discipline in Ghana's school going children.

The President noted that in order to ensure that products of the country's schools became useful and valuable citizens of the nation, it was exigent "that school authorities, teaching staff, and students, are all determined, disciplined and hardworking."

Delivering an address at the 80th Anniversary of the Abuakwa State College, on the theme "Providing Quality Education through Discipline and Hard Work for Academic Excellence", President Akufo-Addo noted the provision of quality and accessible education was the fastest and most effective way to changing the fortunes of Ghana and joining the group of developed nations.

Vision of Founder

Noting that Nana Ofori Atta 1, the man through whose vision ABUSCO was founded, could not have established the school without hard work and discipline, President Akufo-Addo was of the view that, supervision of teaching and learning, checks on the absenteeism of both teachers and students, and the development of innovative and practical strategies to supervise and monitor effectively school activities, should be undertaken by the authorities of Abuakwa State College.

"Authorities at ABUSCO have the obvious duty to uphold discipline. It is their responsibility, and they must not hold back, but should be firm and reasonable in the process," he added.

Absenteeism

Additionally, the President said, the commitment of teachers to the attainment of quality education at any level was critical, while citing teacher absenteeism as one of the factors responsible for the not too encouraging results in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Education Examinations.

He, therefore, urged Heads of institutions to root out the canker of absenteeism, stressing that "our teachers must bear in mind that they are role models to students, and they set the bar for excellence, and must, therefore, project excellence to their students. Discipline and academic excellence go hand-in-hand, so our teachers should not compromise on the rules and regulations of the School."

Govt Committed to Welfare of Teachers

President Akufo-Addo stated that his government acknowledged that a well-trained, confident and contented teacher was at the heart of the delivery of quality education. To this end, the President stressed that the views of teachers would be sought on education policy, innovation and implementation.

"Their professional development and needs will be treated with respect, and we shall ensure that teachers' salaries and allowances are paid regularly and on time. My administration will also concentrate on the provision of incentives that will motivate teachers and reward their hard work in the classroom," he assured.

Advice to Students

President Akufo-Addo urged the students of ABUSCO to be minded by the fact that indiscipline undermined academic work and progress, adding that self-discipline and the effective use of their time were some of the key ingredients to their success.

"A disciplined student is focused and hardworking, and always seeks to challenge himself or herself beyond mediocrity. I, thus, urge all of you to abide by the rules and regulations of the School, and set the highest standard of discipline to enable you complete your education successfully," he said.

The President continued, "You have been brought here by your parents and guardians to be trained to become useful, dignified and responsible citizens in the country. Do not disappoint them, study hard and refrain from anything that can hinder your prospects of a bright future. But also enjoy and make the best use of your recreation and leisure time. The society demands well-rounded individuals."

Challenges of Free SHS to be addressed

President Akufo-Addo assured ABUSCO and all other Senior High Schools across the country of his government's determination to deliver quality education.

"We intend to ensure that the challenges of logistics and infrastructure, associated with the introduction of the Free SHS policy, are satisfactorily addressed. The policy is here to stay. An education system that will produce dedicated, disciplined and responsible students, who will be eager and willing to participate in developing our beloved Ghana, and to become her patriotic future citizens and leaders, remains our objective," he added.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)