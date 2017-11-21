21 November 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Japan Motors Donates Motorbikes to AMA

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC), one of the giant automobile dealers in the world, has donated five Yahama motorbikes worth GH¢ 34,000 to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to enhance service delivery.

The Managing Director of Japan Motors, Mr Salem Kalmoni, who presented the bikes at a short ceremony in Accra on Friday, said the move was to support the work of the Assembly in the delivery and collection of documents to enhance productivity.

Mr Kalmoni gave the assurance that the Company would also provide periodic maintenance for a period of one year.

He was hopeful that the Assembly would put the bikes to good use, adding that the donation of bikes formed part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, who received the bikes on behalf of the Assembly, expressed gratitude to the company for the kind gesture and promised to put them to good use.

He said the Assembly would procure more of such bikes to enable it respond to the needs of the city in a more timely and efficient manner.

"Sometimes bills for property rates get to property owners very late, and this is going to help us deliver our bills on time," he said.

The Mayor was happy that the bikes came with helmets, noting that the Assembly would be working with the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) to ensure the safety of motor riders and pedestrians in Accra.

Source: AMA PR Unit

