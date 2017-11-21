Namibia: PWC Walvis Bay Business School Officially Opens

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein on Friday opened the PriceWaterhouseCoopers Namibia office at Walvis Bay.

The event was preceded by a mid-term budget review discussion which was led by Schlettwein, and was well-attended by various key businesses personalities.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Namibia partner in charge at Walvis Bay, Ansie Rossouw told The Namibian yesterday that although the auditing firm has always been at Walvis Bay, it had moved into a new building recently with the introduction of its business school.

She said they needed a place that could accommodate 60 staff, and that is where they moved to.

"At this new place, we need to do presentations, tax, accounting and other short courses," she explained.

"We have always been renting, but now we moved into a bigger place," she said.

Earlier on Friday, PwC Namibia, Standard Bank Namibia and Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) hosted a private sector discussion of the mid-term budget review at the coastal town.

During the forum, the minister said government intends to roll out the integrated tax system in the middle of next year.

"The Namibia revenue agency bill was passed by parliament, and is due for enactment. The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with all stakeholders, will proceed with the orderly implementation of the transitional arrangements for this important reform," he stated.

Schlettwein said during the next session of parliament, he intends to table a tax proposal for the introduction of the presumptive tax on the informal sector, while giving due consideration to the micro units, as well as introduce measures to protect the tax base from erosion, profit-shifting and illicit flows by eliminating some categories of tax exemptions.