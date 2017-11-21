21 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Woman Arrested for Murder of Boyfriend At Outjo

A 27-YEAR-old woman was arrested at Outjo on Sunday night in connection with the murder of her boyfriend after she allegedly stabbed him three times.

Police spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa region, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha yesterday said the deceased was identified as Kivi Katjirumbu. His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Katjirumbu was stabbed with an Okapi knife on the right side of his neck, left side of the chest, and on the upper part of his left shoulder, allegedly by his girlfriend.

The incident happened at about 23h00 near a bar close to the deceased's residence in the Camp Five informal settlement.

Katjirumbu died at his home after he had walked a few metres from where the stabbing took place, said Mbeha.

It is believed that the couple had quarrelled before the stabbing, although the cause of the disagreement remains unknown at this stage.

The suspect was arrested, and is expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court this week.

Police investigations continue.

- Nampa

