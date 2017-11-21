21 November 2017

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa/Tanzania: SA Duo Invited to FIFA Futuro III Course in Tanzania

Two of South Africa's Referee instructors have been invited to the FIFA FUTURO III course currently taking place in Tanzania. The six-day course kicked off on Monday, 20 November and will conclude on Saturday, 25 November where a total of 59 highly respected instructors from different parts of the continent have been invited.

Abdul Ebrahim alongside Madoda Sapula will be amongst the different instructors where they will engage in various topics and practical assignments to harness their refereeing instructing skills.

The key focus areas of the course will be the education of technical and fitness referee instructors with the targeted result being an increase in the number of quality referee and instructors that come out of the African continent.

SAFA Technical Committee Chairperson, Natasha Tsichlas wished the duo the best of luck in Tanzania and urged them to absorb as much knowledge and information as possible for the benefit of South African football.

"This is a great achievement for the two instructors as well as the Association. We take pride in seeing more of our referees, coaches and instructors representing South Africa and rubbing shoulders with the best from around the world. Such invitations bear testament to the hard work being put in by the association to increase and widen the pool of referees, coaches, players and administrators" said Tsichlas.

