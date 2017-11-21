21 November 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Tanzania: Chinese Naval Hospital Ship Peace Ark Arrives in Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tanzania Navy Commander Richard Mutayoba Makanzo inspects Chinese navy soldiers on the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark at Dar es Salaam Port in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Nov. 19, 2017. Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrived on Sunday morning in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam, starting an eight-day humanitarian mission of providing free medical services to local residents. (Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrived on Sunday morning in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, starting an eight-day humanitarian mission of providing free medical services to local residents.

The arrival of the Peace Ark, its second in seven years, was received with joy by Tanzanians.

At the welcome ceremony held at Dar es Salaam port, Task Group Commander of Peace Ark Guan Bailin said the visiting crew will carry out free medical services, humanitarian assistance, and conduct medical training to consolidate and promote friendly relations and deepen professional exchanges between China and Tanzania.

Tanzania Navy Commander Richard Mutayoba Makanzo thanked China for sending the Peace Ark to Tanzania again.

"China has helped Tanzania in different sectors. One of the notable areas is the construction of Tazara railway, which connects Tanzania and Zambia," said Makanzo.

In 2010-2015, the Peace Ark paid visits to Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania. A total of 29 countries and regions, and 120,000 people received free on-board medical and humanitarian services.

The current tour has already taken the Peace Ark to Djibouti, Gabon, Sierra Leone, the Republic of the Congo, Angola, and Mozambique.

The Peace Ark is 178 meters long, with a total area of 4,000 square meters. It has eight operation rooms, seven health care offices and 300 beds. A total of 115 health care workers are on board, mostly from the Naval Medical University, of which 60 percent have senior titles.

Tanzania

SA Duo Invited to FIFA Futuro III Course in Tanzania

Two of South Africa's Referee instructors have been invited to the FIFA FUTURO III course currently taking place in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.