Kenya: Online Fraudster Preys On Victim of Looting During Odinga's Return

An opportunist is seeking to reap from a businesswoman's misfortune whose premise was looted during last week's chaos in Nairobi.

Rowdy youths had last Friday looted business premises on Outer Ring and Jogoo Roads during Raila Odinga's welcome party.

The fraudster, under the name of Dee Safaris, posted a message on a popular Facebook group asking for financial assistance to help her recover from the looting, but used photos of Nelly Lasoi's business premise.

Dee Safaris asked well-wishers to help "restock her business" and even gave out an M-Pesa number, which Nairobi News has authenticated is not registered.

Lasoi had earlier shared her story on Facebook of how she closed her fashion store located near Taj Mall to allow demonstrators to pass but they instead broke in and looted.

She started an online funds drive to help her restock her business.

CASH IN

Seemingly, the fraudster jumped to the opportunity to cash in.

"I wish people knew how hard it is to start a business, it will take almost two years for me to recover and if people do not come through it will be even harder," Lasoi told Nairobi News.

She had put all her life savings into the business and just restocked days before the looting took place.

"All my eggs were in one basket, I had no other source of income and so I really need Kenyans to not only help me get back on my feet but also help everyone else who lost their only source of income during the recent political demonstrations," she said.

Lasoi gets her stock from a supplier who travels to China. She also travels to Uganda and Dar es Salaam to buy clothes.