Liberia: Amb. Thomas-Greenfield, You Slipped a Little - Commend Our Leaders for Pursuing Rule of Law

ANOTHER RESPECTED PERSONALITY of the United States of America's State Department has spoken. Former US Ambassador to Liberia, Ms. Linda Thomas Greenfield, who also served from 2013 to 2017 as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs at the US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs, recently squarely blamed Liberia's leaders of failing their citizens.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD, WHO is currently a Senior Counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group, didn't mince her words when she among other comments said, "My question to Liberian leaders is: What's wrong with you? You have a responsibility. This problem we have today should not exist in Liberia. The people spoke and they deserve the opportunity to speak again at the election to elect their chosen leader."

AMBASSADOR THOMAS-GREENFIELD'S new employer advises multinationals, financial institution, industry associations, and non-profit organizations on a variety of matters including international government relations, market entry and risk assessment, regulatory affairs, stakeholder engagement, partner development, and shared value programs.

VERY IMPRESSIVE, HUH? She has served and still serves in positions of influence.

RECENTLY, SHE SERVED AS ONE of the panelists in a discussion on the latest developments in Liberia. The panelists included some Liberians, including the Voice of America's (VOA) morning show, "Daybreak Africa" presenter, Mr. James Butty.

IN HER VIEW, AS SHE SPOKE during the discussions, those leaders' actions have let Liberians down, denying them of their right to peaceful transition from one democratically-elected President to another.

THIS STATEMENT WAS in relations to our October 10th Presidential and Legislative Elections, which results are now been challenged before the National Elections Commission (NEC) by at least four of the 20 political parties, which contested the elections.

THE FORMER US AMBASSADOR to Liberia didn't mince her words when she ranted at Liberia's leaders, particularly political parties' leaders, who are now contesting the results.

SHE DIDN'T SPEAK OF OR AT LEAST commend these leaders, who have or didn't ask their thousands of supporters to take to the streets to protest the results. But they have instead asked all of their supporters to remain calm as they pursue the best path--the legal path, which should be encouraged by all well-meaning Liberians and its international partners, including Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield or the US Embassy accredited to Liberia.

WE THINK THAT THE FORMER US DIPLOMAT to Liberia was out of order on this issue. She should have commended the Liberty Party's standard bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, the lead person in the challenge of the elections results.

SHE KNOWS LIBERIA'S HISTORY OF few years ago when law and order completely broke down in the country and led to years of civil war. Liberians didn't feel that going the way of the legal process was the best way then.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD'S GOVERNMENT and other nations' governments, came rushing to save Liberia and Liberians from self-destruction. They spent millions of their taxpayers' monies just to get Liberia back on a decent path among the comity of nations.

THIS PATH INCLUDED FOLLOWING the rule of law in solving national and personal issues through the courts of competent jurisdiction.

THIS IS WHAT NOW THE LIBERTY PARTY, Unity Party of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Alternative National Congress of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and All Liberian Party of Mr. Benoni Wilfred Urey are now on.

THEY SHOULD BE COMMENDED NOT BASH as being Liberia's problems. Let us, including our international friends and diplomatic missions, look at them as people who are helping to strengthen our infant democracy.