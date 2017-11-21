Liberia: Protest Continues At UL

Normal academic activities on the campuses of the University of Liberia (UL) including the Capitol Hill Main Campus and the Fendall Campus were Monday disrupted by protesting students.

The UL students have been protesting since the university authorities closed the registration process, thus denying several students the opportunity to enroll this academic year.

During Monday's protest, the students disrupted classes and vowed to continue their protest until the President of the university, Dr. Ophelia weeks can resign.

The disenchanted students accused the UL administration of closing the registration process when thousands of students have not registered, having paid fees at various banks.

The students' leadership claims that there are more than five thousands students, who have not completed their registration process, due to the early closure of the process.

The spokesperson of the University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU), Jeremiah Testimony Barclay told newsmen that Dr. Weeks is the problem of the state owned-university and she must immediately resign, something he said will restore a smooth learning atmosphere on the University.

Barclay said Dr. Weeks' refusal to resign as president of the school will leave the students with no other option but to take the protest to President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

At the same time, the Administration of the UL has said the stipulated time for registration which began since September 11, 2017, has since elapsed.