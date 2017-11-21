Liberian Vendors Crave Economic Stability - Petitions U.S. Embassy for Intervention

Monrovia — Several businesses in Monrovia and its environs under the banner - Liberian Entrepreneurs and Vendors United for Economic Stability will be petitioning the United States government through its Embassy in Monrovia on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

The request to petition the US government by the group has been accepted and due attention accorded them by the United States Embassy, to carry on the petition on Tuesday.

According to a letter written by the group to the US Embassy, the petition will contain narratives on the level of hardship business people are facing as the result of the ongoing delay to conduct the runoff presidential election.

The Liberian Entrepreneurs and Vendors United for Economic stability notes, in its letter, the group will comprise of all businesses mainly affected by the uncertainty over the economy.

They said some stakeholders have already started collecting signatures and support for a petition that will be calling for an interim government, after the expiration of the tenure of the current government.

The group said Cllr. Francis Johnson Allison is on record for calling for the establishment of interim government when she appeared on a local radio station recently in Monrovia.

They want the United States government to continuously engage all stakeholders in the matter for expeditious adjudication of the case, to allow Liberians vote for their new government in the set timeframe.

They promised to be peaceful and orderly, as they assemble to present their petition.