Liberia: Man Sentence to One Year for Killing Endangered Sea Turtle

Monrovia — A man identified as Boggay Jones has been given a one year prison sentence by the Buchanan City Court for killing a leather back Sea turtle in Grand Bassa County.

The animal is listed as one of several protected wildlife species in Liberia by the Forestry Development Authority (FDA).

The one year jailed sentence follows an arrest on November 15, 2017 and subsequent turnover of the perpetrator by the FDA to the Liberia National Police (LNP) for investigation; where he was later charged and sent to court for persecution.

Boggay Jones, alias BJ is a local hunter and a resident of Sugar Cane Community in Buchanan City.

According to the FDA, the culprit admitted that although he was aware that it was unlawful to kill the animal, he could not let it go because of its economic value. The butchered Sea turtle has since been burnt before a group of multi stakeholders in Buchanan.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia, through its Deputy Executive Director, Urias S. Goll, has commended all parties including the joint team comprising the FDA, EPA, Bureau of Fishery, Maritime, LNP, Grand Bass County Attorney and court officials for their cooperation in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Mr. Goll also thanked the residents of Salween who made the promotion arrest before alerting relevant authorities to expedite the case.

He expressed hope that the punitive measure taken will serve as deterrent to others who are in the constant habit of killing protected and endangered species, as well as degrading their natural environment.