Liberia: Samukai Rejects Meeting Allan White

Liberia's Defense Minister Brownie Samukai has angrily reacted to rumor that he secretly held meeting with Dr. Allan White, the man who was at the center- stage of gathering pieces of evidence against former Liberian president Charles Taylor.

There are rumors that during the recent visit of Dr. White to Liberia, several government officials believed to be supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai, held closed door meetings with Dr. White. Although the purpose of the meeting remains uncertain, it is believed that the meeting was centered on critical political issues in Liberia.

But in reaction to the rumor, Defense Minister Samukai said never was he a party to any meeting or held private discussions with Dr. White, challenging those spreading the rumors to make available pictures or recordings of said meetings.

Samukai though confirmed being aware of the visit of Allan White to Liberia, maintained his innocence on holding meetings with him.

Speaking to newsmen over the weekend, Samukai asserted that such rumor has the propensity to create unnecessary suspicion and subsequently cause division in government. "I serve as Defense Minister of Liberia, why will I want to have a private meeting with a private citizen of the United States?" he asked.

He believes that said rumor is being spread by people in the intelligence circle of the state but declined naming said individuals.

Mr. Samukai, who is one of the longest serving cabinet ministers in the governing Unity Party-led administration, said the news about him meeting Dr. White is meant to sour the relationship between him and President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

"It is easy to see that because of my loyalty to president Sirleaf one would decide to lie to the president by mentioning said rumor," the Defense minister averred.

According to him, there is no reason why someone will engage in spreading lies about him because of the side he has chosen to support in these political processes.