Rumphi — A 42-year-old man over the weekend hanged himself after picking a quarrel with his wife who had allegedly joined a Village Savings and Loans (VSL) group without informing him.

Rumphi Police spokesperson, Victor Khamisi, confirmed the incident Sunday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) and identified the deceased as Titus Shawa from John Nyirenda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Jalavikuwa in Mzimba District.

"The disagreements started when the deceased had learnt that his wife, Eda, had joined a VSL.

"After a heated row got out of hand, the wife packed her belongings and left for her father's home," Khamisi said.

The move taken by the wife further irritated the deceased who, according to Khamisi, took a knife and stabbed himself in the abdomen and in the head to kill himself, but nothing happened.

"Later he took a rope and rushed to the nearby bush to hang himself, but for all the two occasions he attempted to kill himself, he was rescued by community members in his village," Khamisi said.

The PRO added that when the action of the community members had seemingly persuaded the deceased against taking his own life, his son had a rude awakening later when he again saw his father running away from his house towards the bush.

"The son immediately called for the help of community members but by that time the deceased was nowhere to be seen; a big search task was mounted but things did not work out.

"They failed to locate him until Sunday when his body was found hanging in the tree," Khamisi said.

When the medical personnel examined the body, they concluded that his death was caused by strangulation secondary to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police are advising the public to resolve their differences amicably and report immediately to police when an individual shows signs of suicidal swings.