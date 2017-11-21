Liberia: Revised Financing Allocation Proposed

A joint-mission comprising representatives of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) has ended a three-day visit to the country during which discussions were held with the relevant authorities and an agreement reached after series of technical meetings.

The revision came about upon having a surplus following the winning contractor's bid offer for the Gbarnga-Salayea Road Project. The Mission also reviewed with the Government the possibility of the usage of the surplus for Section-2 Salayea-Konia 50.2 km stretch of the road.

During the Joint Arab Mission to the country from 13th to 15th November, the team reviewed progress made by the GOL in the procurement of the civil works contractor of Phase 1 Gbarnga-Salayea 81 km segment of the road.

According to the Aide Memoire signed at the end of the visit, in order to facilitate the ease of attributing financing commitments, the entire "Gbarnga-Konia-Mendikoma Road Project" has been restructured as follows: Phase 1: Gbarnga-Konia Road (131km) and Phase 2 Konia-Voinjama-Mendikoma Road (143 km). Phase 1 is divided into two sections: Section 1 is Gbarnga- Salayea (81 km) and Section 2 is Salayea-Konia 50km. While Phase 2 comprises four (4) sections which include: Section 1 Konia-Barzewen (26km), Section 2 Barzewen-Voinjama (38km), Section 3 Voinjama-Kolahun (42 km) and Section 4 Kolahun-Mendikoma (37 km).

The Aide Memoire further mentions that "it is proposed to include Phase 1 (Section 2): Salayea-Konia to the current loan agreements of SFD, KFAED, OFID, and BADEA." Additionally, the Memoire states that "the total updated cost of this Project (inclusive of the suggested Section 2) is estimated to be about USD 82 million." The Memoire further outlined a schedule of preliminary activities ahead of the commencement of construction in February, 2018 and sets completion of Phase 1 (Gbarnga-Konia) of the road in November of 2020.

Moreover, the Memoire clarifies that all the recorded recommendations contained in it are subject to clearance and approval by the relevant GOL authorities and the management and Boards of SFD, KFAED, OFID, and BADEA.

The Acting Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Alvin E. Attah who, along with Public Works Minister Gyude Moore signed the Aide Memoire on behalf of the Government of Liberia underscored the objective of the project as being crucial in the Government's vision of enhancing socioeconomic development in the framework of developing the transport sector with particular focus on developing, expanding and integrating the country's roads network.

Meanwhile, the Mission visited the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) and the National Port Authority (NPA) where other projects are being vigorously undertaken.