21 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Over D2 Million Worth of Materials Arrive for Onward Distribution

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

Belgium Friends of The Gambia (BFoTG), an organization sponsoring over 300 students within Greater Banjul Area, arrived in the country to distribute over D2M worth of Educational, Health and Agricultural materials, to over 16 schools. The Chairman BFoTG revealed that a 40- foot container loaded with these materials, arrived in the country for onward distribution to sponsored students and institutions of the organization, within the Greater Banjul Area.

Patrick de Vos made this disclosure during an exclusive interview with the media during the weekend at a local hotel in Bijilo. De Vos informed that his organization felt it necessary to contribute to the development of this country more especially in the areas of health and education among others.De Vos said ten of the organization's members came to the country to witness how they conduct the distribution of the items to their sponsored students and institutions.

According to him, their organization's intervention will go a long way in complementing Government's efforts to support in these sectors.

'Over three hundred students and ten institutions within Greater Banjul Area will benefit from the materials ranging from nursery to tertiary institutions and we started sponsorship packages seventeen years ago,' De Vos informed the media.

Patrick de Vos informed the media that they are also sponsoring a borehole water project at Jambanjelly Nursery school, adding that they will also present cash amounts and bags of rice to sponsored students.

He said, "During our two- week stay in the country, we will inspect our school based projects like computer, gardens and first aid projects just to mention a few".

He named the beneficiary institutions as Jambanjelly Nursery, Lower and Upper Basic Schools, Siffoe Lower and Upper Basic School, Bakoteh Annex, Proper and Upper Basic Schools, St. Therese Lower Basic School, New Yundum Lower Basic School, New Yundum Health Centre, Latrikunda Upper Basic School, Widdar Nursery school in Kotu Quarry and Nyodema Nursery school in Manjai kunda.

Gambia

What Do We Know About Women's Human Rights?

Human Rights of Women Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.