Gambia: EPL Club Wants Hamza Barry

Hamza Barry could be the third Gambian to have signed for an English Premier League club if claims of West Ham's interest in the midfielder is anything to go by.

Barry, 22, has emerged as a potential signing for embattled Hammers' gaffer David Moyes.

The former Manchester United coach is tasked to save West Ham's season and has set about on a recruitment drive with Hamza Barry a possible option.

Portugal's William Carvalho remains his top priority but the midfielder's hefty price tag may force the Scot to give the transfer a rethink with signing of Hamza, worth 5.5m euros, a better investment, finance wise.

The erstwhile Gambia Ports Authority man could then become the third Gambian-born to have ever inked the dotted lines with an EPL first-team side after Omar Koroma and Modou Barrow.

Investing in youthful players will be cash well spent for the future but giving the coach has little time on him to save a club languishing at the bottom and on grounds the Scorpion will need adapting, that policy could be overlooked making Carvalho top on their wish-list.

Moyes has just £30m at his disposal and will be left with nothing less than £10m if he sanctions a deal for Carvalho who's more experienced than the Gambia international.

Barry joined Croatian premier league side Hajduk Split in a 250,000 euro permanent transfer on a three-year duration.