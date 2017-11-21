21 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: EPL Club Wants Hamza Barry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Hamza Barry could be the third Gambian to have signed for an English Premier League club if claims of West Ham's interest in the midfielder is anything to go by.

Barry, 22, has emerged as a potential signing for embattled Hammers' gaffer David Moyes.

The former Manchester United coach is tasked to save West Ham's season and has set about on a recruitment drive with Hamza Barry a possible option.

Portugal's William Carvalho remains his top priority but the midfielder's hefty price tag may force the Scot to give the transfer a rethink with signing of Hamza, worth 5.5m euros, a better investment, finance wise.

The erstwhile Gambia Ports Authority man could then become the third Gambian-born to have ever inked the dotted lines with an EPL first-team side after Omar Koroma and Modou Barrow.

Investing in youthful players will be cash well spent for the future but giving the coach has little time on him to save a club languishing at the bottom and on grounds the Scorpion will need adapting, that policy could be overlooked making Carvalho top on their wish-list.

Moyes has just £30m at his disposal and will be left with nothing less than £10m if he sanctions a deal for Carvalho who's more experienced than the Gambia international.

Barry joined Croatian premier league side Hajduk Split in a 250,000 euro permanent transfer on a three-year duration.

Gambia

What Do We Know About Women's Human Rights?

Human Rights of Women Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.