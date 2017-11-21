21 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Friendship Zone, DLEA Sensitises On Illicit Drugs

By Yankuba Jallow

The Friendship Zone Association and the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEA) have held a day long sensitisation campaign on the dangers of illicit drugs.

The forum was held at Madalah Upper and Senior Secondary School in Kunkujang on Friday 17th November 2017.

Speaking at the gathering, the head of the school, Mr. Omar Touray expressed delight for such an event to be conducted in his school; that this will help his students know the dangers of illicit drugs in society. He called on the organisers to do similar programmes in other schools and sentisise the students fraternity.

Mr. Jay Jallow of the Friendship Zone said the Association is a non-profit one and works hand in glove with donor agencies to complement Government efforts; that the Association's main target is women and children who are the most vulnerable in the society.

The Public Relations Officer of DLEA Mr. Saidou Bah, warned students to stay away from drugs; that they are young and are expected to be good citizens as well as good worshipers of God who should focus on their education. He called on students to be good ambassadors because they are the future leaders of tomorrow.

The children were sensitised on how to keep themselves from drugs and how to help their friends from being drug addicts. They were also sensitised on the dangers of drugs on their health as well as their partners.

