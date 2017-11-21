Liberia: 25 Schools Get Modern Toilet Facilities

Twenty-five schools in Margibi County are benefitting from modern toilet facilities. The projects were turned over to the schools at program marking the official celebration of World Toilet day.

Speaking Tuesday during the program in Weala, Margibi County, Austin Nyanplue, Country Director of Living Water, indicated that his organization with support from international partners saw the need to provide Water, Sanitation and Hygiene facilities at those institutions.

He said following an assessment of the schools, his organization decided to source funding in order to construct the toilet facilities.

Nyanplue explained that Living Water helped with water and sanitation projects in the county because when the people are healthy, they will freely go about their activities.

He said they made it their duty to ensure that health clubs are also established at the schools so as to see the proper use and maintenance of the projects.

"We have 25 schools with 25 health club members from each school, trained 50 community health workers, working with district health workers," he added.

The Living Water boss said since the commencement of the project in February this year, he has received cooperation from the county authorities.

November 19 each year has been set aside by world bodies to commemorate what is known as 'World Toilet Day.'