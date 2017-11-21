Liberia: NEC to Conduct Recount

The National Elections Commission (NEC) through its local office in Upper Bong County is expected to conduct a recount of the October 10 poll in several precincts and polling centers in district #4 today.

NEC Magistrate of Upper Bong County Daniel Newland named the affected precincts and polling centers as Shankpallia Public School precinct, Paye-ta Public School, Nyensue Palava Hut, Kollieta Public School, Foeguelleh Public School, Bellemu Public School, among others.

It can be recalled that the incumbent representative Lester M. Paye of Alternative National Congress and Madam Susannah Lorpu Mator of United People's Party filed a complaint to the NEC local office alleging irregularities and frauds in the mentioned areas.

They alleged that the October 10, 2017, elections in that part of the district were marred by gross irregularities and fraud, as such, there is a need for a recount.

The two complainants said there was evidence to show that ballot boxes were seen on motor bikes by NEC presiding officer.

They claimed that Robert Flomo Wombah of Unity Party fraudulently won the election in the district.

After going through the complaint of the two defeated candidates, NEC has mandated its local office in the county to do recount in district #4.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission has invited all political parties, Independent Candidates who contested in the district to be part of the recount process.