Malawi: MP Concerned Over Delayed Delivery of Subsidized Fertilizer

Lilongwe — Member of Parliament for Mulanje North, Lyana Lexa Tambala, has expressed concern over the delayed delivery of fertilizer into her constituency under the Fertilizer Input Subsidy Program (FISP), saying this might affect this year's yield in her constituency.

She made the remarks Monday in parliament while making her contribution to President Peter Mutharikas' statement during the opening of the 47th Session of Parliament under the theme 'Rising above Macroeconomic Stability'.

"Suppliers who are expected to deliver fertilizer in my constituency are not yet supplying us with the commodity.

"This means vulnerable people will be forced to travel long distances in order to access fertilizer, which many people get discouraged to do. I therefore request government to remind these suppliers to fulfill their promise in order to prevent hunger," said Tambala.

However, in his contribution, Member for Blantyre Rural South West, Kennedy Kachingwe, said in his constituency, the program is on track.

"I would like to thank government for the FISP and also for the distribution of coupons in good time. This will enable farmers to buy fertilizer in good time," he said.

On the other hand, he bemoaned the attacks of army worms on farms which led to low levels of harvest the previous planting season.

During the opening of Parliament last of last week, President Mutharika assured Malawians that government remained committed in supporting farmers in the country. He said this year, the distribution of coupons and the FISP was on course.

"We have defied those who wanted to frustrate and derail the program to starve millions of Malawians," said the president.