Gambia: Street Children Empowerment Organisation Donates to Children

The Street Children Empowerment Organisation (SCEO) on Saturday donated various items to at least 400 children at Basori village, Kombo East District.

The handing over ceremony was performed at the village where over 400 children received the gifts. The materials donated included clothes, school materials such as bags, books, pencils and pen, shoes among others.

Speaking to the press after receiving the donation, the Alkalo of Basori Village, Modou Jabang, expressed gratitude to SCEO for the gifts and thanked the organisation for the kind gesture.

He added that many children at his village are under privileged as most of them have poor parents and could not afford to meet their schooling needs, thus causing some of them to drop out of school.

He said the organisation's support would help to ease their schooling needs, pointing out that some children are orphans who had lost their parents at their young age and could not afford to get their schooling needs.

He said the donation would help to make education easier for the children because they would not have difficulties to access books and pencils among others.

Jonathan Kaitell, the President of the Organisation, said the needs of the street children and those on the verge of entering the street was the focal view of his organisation.

He said they are working on a project to sponsor the children at their schools and also support them in some of their basic needs.

He said SCEO amongst its objectives is to reduce the children in the streets as well as prevent the under privileged from entering the street.

He also said their aim includes re-integrating street children to homes and supporting their access to health, basic education and training in developing countries as well as to mobilise resources to promote sustainable children development.

They also want to partner with development oriented organisations to effectively coordinate development projects.

He reiterated that the mission of the organisation is not for profit making, but taking children out of the street and develop their potential for community development in developing countries.

He promised that he and his co-members would never surrender their services to meet up to the motto of the organisation, which is 'driving sustainable development through children rights protection and empowerment'.

Parents and loved ones of the beneficiaries thanked the organisation for their support and expressed the need for more support, saying the gesture was timely and important to their children.