Liberia: Accidents Wound Several On Bushrod Island

At least five persons were severely wounded over the weekend in two separate accidents on the Bushrod Island, suburb of Monrovia. In Sayon Town, a commercial pick-up traveling from the direction of Central Monrovia to Logan Town collided with a tricycle, known here as "Kehkeh", wounding all four occupants on board.

According to eyewitnesses, the pick-up was trying to overtake another vehicle that was also traveling in the same direction when the driver lost control of the steering and ran into the tricycle.

Eyewitnesses say the tricycle damaged beyond repair due to the impact from the pick-up, but note that the operator of the pick-up survived the fatal accident. The pick - up however faced some damages due to the accident, witnesses say.

The victims were said to have included two females and two males and were reportedly taken to the Mawah Clinic in Vai Town for medical attention. The victims were said to be under critical conditions.

The driver of the commercial pick-up was said to have been rushed to the Redemption Hospital in the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town for medical treatment.

Few minutes following the accident in Sayon Town, a middle age women was knocked down and by a jeep in front of the Logan Town cinema. The accident left her with a broken leg.

The jeep, according to Mr. Victor Harris, a money exchanger in front of the Cinema, was traveling from the direction of Point Four toward the Cinema when the driver suspected to be on the cell-phone collided with the victim, instantly breaking her leg.

Mr. Harris says due to the late arrival of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on the incident scene, they were compelled to take the victim to the Redemption Hospital where she was hospitalized pending further investigation of the case.