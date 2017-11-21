Liberia: Storm Destroys Four - Bedroom House

A heavy storm blew across the Battery Factory Community along Somalia Drive on the night of Sunday, 19 November, destroying a four - bedroom house.

An occupant of the house Madam Cecelia Togba told the NewDawn that a powerful storm uprooted a big mango tree that stood behind the house and the tree subsequently fell on the house while all 17 of its inhabitants were asleep. No one was killed as a result of the incident.

Madam Togba says the entire roof of the house was removed when was struck by the disaster, and occupants used the space created to escape outside by God's Grace.

Cecelia says their belongings including television seats, generators, freezers and mattresses, were destroyed when the building later collapsed. She says the house was constructed with dirt bricks and it had overstayed.

According to her, the foundation of the house was undermined by the continuous flow of water which usually engulfed the entire premises during heavy downpour.

Madam Togba notes that all 17 inhabitants of the house were rescued by their neighbors and provided temporary shelter. But she calls on government to intervene in getting the structure re-constructed.

Among the many victims are 11 children that could not continue to attend school due to the destructions of their uniforms and books as a result of the incident.