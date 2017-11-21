21 November 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Methodist Bishop Alarms Over Homosexuality

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference, United Methodist Church Rev. Dr. Samuel Quire, Jr. alarms here about the weave of homosexual practices in the Methodist Church, terming it as "very serious."

He raised the alarm on Sunday, 19 November at the close of the 29th Annual Session and 63rd Anniversary of the Monrovia District Women Conference of the United Methodist Church held at the David Gueh Memorial United Methodist Church near Du-Port Road, Paynesville in a suburb of Monrovia.

"We need to pray because without prayers, the Church can split right in the middle. Homosexuality in the Church is very serious", Bishop Quire continues, while addressing delegates from the 32-member Churches of the Monrovia District.

A member of the clergy, who spoke to this paper at the conference on condition of anonymity, acknowledges the problem and explains that those involved are even opting to be wedded in the Church and ordained as clerical ministers.

But he quickly adds that the Board of Ordained Ministers, a body in the United Methodist Church that is responsible to ordain and license pastors, is vehemently opposed to ordaining homosexuals as pastors.

Meanwhile, Bishop Quire stresses the need for the United Methodist Church to set its priorities straight, explaining that the new strategy now is to create the kind of ministry that attracts people.

"Unless we make the Church relevant again", he warns, "the people will not come to Church.

The Methodist Bishop also kicked against clique system in the Church, reminding women of the district and all United Methodists to care for one another in practicalizing their slogan, 'Rescue the perishing, care for the dying; not for ourselves, but for others.'

He says the Church should not become a place where members pick and choose who to help or who to befriend.

However, as Bishop Quire spokes these words, one of the women sitting by me, remarks, "You're the big people; you just talking it. When someone is in problem, your care for people? Your own Pastor, you don't have anything, he does not care for you. All we can do to just serve God."

Liberia

U.S. Lawmakers Call for American Intervention in Electoral Standoff

Peace and stability is at stake; not only in Liberia, but in the West African region as well, some members of the U.S.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.