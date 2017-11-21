Liberia: Health Workers in Lofa Protest Over Incentives

Over 100 health workers in Lofa County, northern Liberia have reportedly abandoned work in demand of three months' incentives owed them by the Pentecostal Mission Unlimited or PMU.

According to state radio correspondent in the county, PMU is subcontracted to provide incentives for health workers in the county. Workers affected are from health centers in Foya, Kolahun, Vahun and Voinjama, respectively.

Report from the county says the workers are demanding incentives for September, October and November. Recently, health workers in Sinoe County similarly staged a go-slow in demand of benefits owed them.

The Ministry of Health reportedly pledged to intervene in ensuring that the affected health workers receive their benefits. At the same time several health centers across the country are said to be without drugs, with doctors diagnosing and prescribing medication for patients to purchase in private drug stores.