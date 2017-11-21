Gambia: MOBSE, WFP End Workshop On School Meals Programme

Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, in partnership with the World Food Program recently completed a four-day workshop on school meals programme, at the Ocean Bay Hotel in Cape Point, Bakau.

The final day of the workshop concentrated on School Meals Code of Conduct for The Gambia and the objective was to review and adopt the revised draft Code of Conduct.

Ousainou Jobe, senior Education Officer at School Agriculture and Food Management Unit, said that the National School Meals Code of Conduct was of paramount interest that really needs to be considered.

The overall aim of the COC was to lay down acceptable moral grounds for the sole purpose of providing security and protect foul play that in one way or the other would prevent beneficiary children from having access to full food ration.

The objective of the Code of Conduct was designed to ensure transparency and accountability to beneficiary children.

Masaneh Phatty, senior Education Officer at SAFMU presented a paper on the practical application of the Code of Conduct, Monitoring and Follow-up Matrix.

The implementation matrix is the key tool for the implementation of the Code of Code and has been in existence since 2009.

Monitoring for compliance would be done by all stakeholders and specifically by WFP, MOBSE and other partners.

Whereas penalties are foreseen for the stakeholders who would perform below expected standards, incentives and rewards would also be introduced in order to recognize and foster good performance, such as proper management of WFP resources related to the school meals.