Ethiopia: New Buses to Roam Dire Dawa's Streets

The Dire Dawa City Administration procured seven new buses with a cost of 10.2 million Br to expand its city bus services. This has pushed the number of buses owned by the City Administration to 10.

The city's administration has entirely financed the purchase. The buses will be administered by the Federal Transport Authority's branch office of Dire Dawa, 446km from Addis Abeba.

The measure was taken due to an increase in the city's population to around half a million- six times lower than Addis'.

"We have seen a considerable rise in population after the recent dispute between people living in Somali and Oromia regional states," said Dawit Taye, communications and public relations head of Dire Dawa's Mayor Office.

The buses are assembled by Bishoftu Automotive Industry (BAI) - a subsidiary of the state-owned Metals & Engineering Corporation (MetEC) that has recently entered an agreement with Addis Abeba City Administration for the supply of 850 buses worth 3.4 billion Br.

Although BAI had agreed to supply the buses a year ago, it failed to do so owing to the redesigning of the buses as the number of seats was reduced to 41 from 61.

"It is true that there has been a delay. But, it was due to the revision of design and improvement in internal parts of the buses," said Metafer Beshawured (Maj.), deputy general manager of BMI.

Dire Dawa, one of the largest urban centres in the country, covers an estimated total land area of 128,802ha, of which only two percent is urbanised, whereas the remaining is rural.

Recently, foreign and local investors are opening manufacturing companies in the city. As of now, over 136 investors are working in different sectors, of which 33 are engaged in the industry sector.

The move will enhance the transport services provided by the city administration as two of its buses stopped operation since mid-2016. The buses will travel through routes from Industrial Zone to Melka-Jebdu, Christian Meqabir to Police Sefer and Sabiyan to Ashewa-meda.

Travellers will pay between one and two Birr to use the service, according to Dawit.

"This will help us, low-income earners, who are affected by tariff increase," said Mesfin Ayalew, 34, owner of a kiosk who has been living in the city for over six years.

Besides Addis and Dire Dawa, city bus services are operational in Bahir Dar, Jijiga Harar and Meqelle.

The new buses at Dire Dawa will begin service in three weeks, according to Dawit.