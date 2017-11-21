Tanzania: Zanzibar Hunts 53 Million - to Host 'Special Olympic'

WITH less than three weeks left, Zanzibar is calling for a financial support as it prepares to host the national Junior Special Olympics. According to the organisers, the budget to host the national level competition for children with mental disability, is estimated at 53m/-.

The Games are set to begin on December 6, this year, at Amani Stadium, but preparations for Zanzibar team to compete in the tournament have been slow due to lack of funds, Said Tifly Mustafa Nahoda- Secretary, Tanzania Developmental Disability Sports Association.

"As we get ready for the Games, our attention is how to prepare our teams. We kindly ask stakeholders and well wishers to donate something with hope that our children with mental disability perform well," Nahoda said.

He added that Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein is expected to grace the opening of the event. He said they have identified talented children who, hopefully, will perform better and make wonders in the sports competition that involves children aged above eight years from schools and some, who are not in school, from both Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland.

"The aim to organise the competition is to bring children with disability together and encourage them to take part in various sports. Disability is not inability, when educated and trained all children can perform," the Secretary said.

He added that the national special Olympic would also provide an opportunity to prepare the youth for international tournaments.