Dar es Salaam — More than one million women are expected to benefit with a Safe Delivery and Child Health Programme following a Sh114.2 billion donation from the Canadian Embassy.

The programme to be implemented by five organisations - the Aga Khan Foundation Canada, Amref, Care Canada, World Vision and Plan International - will benefit women in five regions - Tabora, Mwanza, Simiyu, Rukwa and Kigoma.

Launching the programme at the weekend, Canadian ambassador to Tanzania Ian Myles, who was accompanied by the minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu, said the implementation of the programme aimed at improving the health of mother and child in regions, where such the health of mother and child was still a big problem.

"Health workers and medical equipment will be added during the implementation of the programme to have best results. Canada will also cooperate with the government to reduce birth related deaths in the country," said Mr Myles.

For her part, Ms Mwalimu thanked the Canadian embassy for supporting the programme, noting that Canada had been in the forefront to support government development plans.

"Organisations responsible for implementing the programme should spend funds as intended. They should also cooperate with the government especially at council and regional levels," she said.

World Vision programme director Revocatus Kamala said her organisation had secured Sh20 billion for implementing the programme in Kigome Region.

"We'll implement the programme in all districts in four years during which wards for expectant mothers and theaters will be built. The programme expects to benefit 100,000 citizens in the region," he said.

Plan International Tanzania country director Jorgen Haldorsen said the organisation would implement the project in Rukwa Region.