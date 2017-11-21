21 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Over One Million Women to Benefit From Sh114.2 Safe Delivery, Child Health Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam — More than one million women are expected to benefit with a Safe Delivery and Child Health Programme following a Sh114.2 billion donation from the Canadian Embassy.

The programme to be implemented by five organisations - the Aga Khan Foundation Canada, Amref, Care Canada, World Vision and Plan International - will benefit women in five regions - Tabora, Mwanza, Simiyu, Rukwa and Kigoma.

Launching the programme at the weekend, Canadian ambassador to Tanzania Ian Myles, who was accompanied by the minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu, said the implementation of the programme aimed at improving the health of mother and child in regions, where such the health of mother and child was still a big problem.

"Health workers and medical equipment will be added during the implementation of the programme to have best results. Canada will also cooperate with the government to reduce birth related deaths in the country," said Mr Myles.

For her part, Ms Mwalimu thanked the Canadian embassy for supporting the programme, noting that Canada had been in the forefront to support government development plans.

"Organisations responsible for implementing the programme should spend funds as intended. They should also cooperate with the government especially at council and regional levels," she said.

World Vision programme director Revocatus Kamala said her organisation had secured Sh20 billion for implementing the programme in Kigome Region.

"We'll implement the programme in all districts in four years during which wards for expectant mothers and theaters will be built. The programme expects to benefit 100,000 citizens in the region," he said.

Plan International Tanzania country director Jorgen Haldorsen said the organisation would implement the project in Rukwa Region.

Tanzania

Sagcot Praised for Improving Farming

Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda has lauded the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot) for its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.