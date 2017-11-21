Tanzania: CHF Members Now to Access Services At Ifakara's St Francis Hospital

Kilombero — St Francis Hospital based in Ifakara, Kilombero District has signed an agreement with the Ifakara Town Council to offer treatment to patients who are members of the Community Health Fund (CHF).

The hospital management also announced that it would establish a special window for the elderly.

This move will broaden the access of quality health services by CHF members.

Signing the agreement recently, Ifakara Town Council director Francis Ndulane said he was also still in talks with Kikwawila and Viwanja Sitini missionary dispensaries so they could also accept CHF card holders seeking treatment and have a special window for sick elderly people.

Mr Ndulane congratulated residents who are already CHF members and advised others to join the Fund at a cost of Sh10,000 for a household with six members. He ensured that drugs in Ifakara Town's dispensaries and all health centres were available by 95 per cent.